Trump to meet oil executives to discuss energy agenda as tariffs weigh on prices

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with oil industry executives at the White House.

Trump wants to boost domestic oil production but his tariffs are weighing on crude prices.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with oil industry executives at the White House on Wednesday, as he aims to boost domestic production even as his tariffs weighing on crude prices.

Trump will meet with members of the American Petroleum Institute's executive committee, a spokesperson for the lobby group said without disclosing who specifically would attend.

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth, ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance, Marathon Petroleum CEO Maryann Mannen and Phillips 66 CEO Mark Lashier are members of the committee, according to public biographies of the executives. The committee has up to 15 members, according to API tax filings.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment. Exxon and Chevron declined to comment.

Trump has made energy central to his agenda, with a focus on boosting fossil fuel production, and has ditched the Biden administration's commitments to fight climate change.

API wants the Trump administration to increase leases for oil and gas drilling on federal lands and waters, make pipeline permitting easier and expedite approvals for new liquified natural gas exports, according to a roadmap released by the lobby group.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, a former North Dakota governor, made clear to oil and gas executives at an energy conference in Houston last week that the Trump administration intends to make it as easy as possible for the oil and gas industry to drill on federal lands and waters.

Trump has established an interagency National Energy Dominance Council led by Burgum.

U.S. crude oil prices have pulled back about 14% since Trump took office as his tariffs have raised fears of a recession that could crimp demand. An OPEC+ decision to increase production starting in April has also weighed on prices.