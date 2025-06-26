Money Report

Trump trade deadline of July 9 ‘not critical': White House

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

President of the United States Donald Trump arrives at Huis ten Bosch Palace for a dinner ahead of the Nato Summit 2025 on June 24, 2025 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Patrick Van Katwijk | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump could extend his upcoming self-imposed tariff pause deadline, the White House said.
  • Trump had threatened to impose 50% tariffs on the European Union, but two days later agreed to delay that duty until July 9.
  • Trump is also coming up against the expiration of a 90-day pause on his imposition of "reciprocal" U.S. tariffs on nearly all other countries.

President Donald Trump could extend his upcoming self-imposed tariff pause deadlines, the White House said Thursday.

Asked if Trump is still committed to a deadline to strike trade deals by July, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that date "is not critical."

"The president can simply provide these countries with a deal if they refuse to make us one by the deadline," Leavitt said at a press briefing.

"And that means the president can pick a reciprocal tariff rate that he believes is advantageous for the United States and for the American worker," she said.

She later added, "Perhaps it could be extended, but that's a decision for the president to make."

Trump in late May had threatened to impose 50% tariffs on the European Union. But two days later he agreed to delay that duty until July 9, after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she needed an extension to "reach a good deal."

Trump is also coming up against the expiration of a 90-day pause on his imposition of "reciprocal" U.S. tariffs on nearly all other countries.

That reprieve, which dropped the near-universal tariffs to a blanket 10%, is set to end on July 8.

Stocks rose to session highs following Leavitt's remarks Thursday afternoon.

