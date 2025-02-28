Trump, Vance and Zelenskyy clash at White House Ukraine meeting

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance argued with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a tense exchange over Kyiv's war with invading Russian forces.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance argued with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday in a tense exchange in the Oval Office over Kyiv's war with invading Russian forces.

Vance accused Zelenskyy, who had traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with Trump and sign a deal on rare minerals that has become a crucial part of the U.S. continuing its support of Ukraine, of being disrespectful.

Trump at one point told Zelenskyy, "You're gambling with World War III."

