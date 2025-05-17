Trump wants coal to power AI data centers. The tech industry may need to make peace with that for now

President Donald Trump has ordered his Cabinet to find coal resources that can be used to power artificial intelligence data centers.

Miners argue that coal plants need to ramp up power generation to the meet the demand from data centers and maintain grid reliability.

The tech companies are unlikely to invest in new coal generation due to their climate commitments.

President Donald Trump wants to revive the struggling coal industry in the U.S. by deploying plants to power the data centers that the Big Tech companies are building to train artificial intelligence.

Trump issued an executive order in April that directed his Cabinet to find areas of the U.S. where coal-powered infrastructure is available to support AI data centers and determine whether the infrastructure can be expanded to meet the growing electricity demand from the nation's tech sector.

Trump has repeatedly promoted coal as power source for data centers. The president told the World Economic Forum in January that he would approve power plants for AI through emergency declaration, calling on the tech companies to use coal as a backup power source.

"They can fuel it with anything they want, and they may have coal as a backup — good, clean coal," the president said.

Trump's push to deploy coal runs afoul of the tech companies' environmental goals. In the short-term, the industry's power needs may inadvertently be extending the life of existing coal plants.

Coal produces more carbon dioxide emissions per kilowatt hour of power than any other energy source in the U.S. with the exception of oil, according to the Energy Information Administration. The tech industry has invested billions of dollars to expand renewable energy and is increasingly turning to nuclear power as a way to meet its growing electricity demand while trying to reduce carbon dioxide emissions that fuel climate change.

For coal miners, Trump's push is a potential lifeline. The industry has been in decline as coal plants are being retired in the U.S. About 16% of U.S. electricity generation came from burning coal in 2023, down from 51% in 2001, according to EIA data.

Peabody Energy CEO James Grech, who attended Trump's executive order ceremony at the White House, said "coal plants can shoulder a heavier load of meeting U.S. generation demands, including multiple years of data center growth." Peabody is one of the largest coal producers in the U.S.

Grech said coal plants should ramp up how much power they dispatch. The nation's coal fleet is dispatching about 42% of its maximum capacity right now, compared to a historical average of 72%, the CEO told analysts on the company's May 6 earnings call.

"We believe that all coal-powered generators need to defer U.S. coal plant retirements as the situation on the ground has clearly changed," Grech said. "We believe generators should un-retire coal plants that have recently been mothballed."

Tech sector reaction

There is a growing acknowledgment within the tech industry that fossil fuel generation will be needed to help meet the electricity demand from AI. But the focus is on natural gas, which emits less half the CO2 of coal per kilowatt hour of power, according the the EIA.

"To have the energy we need for the grid, it's going to take an all of the above approach for a period of time," Kevin Miller, Amazon's vice president of global data centers, said during a panel discussion at conference of tech and oil and gas executives in Oklahoma City last month.

"We're not surprised by the fact that we're going to need to add some thermal generation to meet the needs in the short term," Miller said.

Thermal generation is a code word for gas, said Nat Sahlstrom, chief energy officer at Tract, a Denver-based company that secures land, infrastructure and power resources for data centers. Sahlstrom previously led Amazon's energy, water and sustainability teams.

Executives at Amazon, Nvidia and Anthropic would not commit to using coal, mostly dodging the question when asked during the panel at the Oklahoma City conference.

"It's never a simple answer," Amazon's Miller said. "It is a combination of where's the energy available, what are other alternatives."

Nvidia is able to be agnostic about what type of power is used because of the position the chipmaker occupies on the AI value chain, said Josh Parker, the company's senior director of corporate sustainability. "Thankfully, we leave most of those decisions up to our customers."

Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark said there are a broader set of options available than just coal. "We would certainly consider it but I don't know if I'd say it's at the top of our list."

Sahlstrom said Trump's executive order seems like a "dog whistle" to coal mining constituents. There is a big difference between looking at existing infrastructure and "actually building new power plants that are cost competitive and are going to be existing 30 to 40 years from now," the Tract executive said.

Coal is being displaced by renewables, natural gas and existing nuclear as coal plants face increasingly difficult economics, Sahlstrom said. "Coal has kind of found itself without a job," he said.

"I do not see the hyperscale community going out and signing long term commitments for new coal plants," the former Amazon executive said. (The tech companies ramping up AI are frequently referred to as "hyperscalers.")

"I would be shocked if I saw something like that happen," Sahlstrom said.

Coal retirements strain grid

But coal plant retirements are creating a real challenge for the grid as electricity demand is increasing due to data centers, re-industrialization and the broader electrification of the economy.

The largest grid in the nation, the PJM Interconnection, has forecast electricity demand could surge 40% by 2039. PJM warned in 2023 that 40 gigawatts of existing power generation, mostly coal, is at risk of retirement by 2030, which represents about 21% of PJM's installed capacity.

Data centers will temporarily prolong coal demand as utilities scramble to maintain grid reliability, delaying their decarbonization goals, according to a Moody's report from last October. Utilities have already postponed the retirement of coal plants totaling about 39 gigawatts of power, according to data from the National Mining Association.

"If we want to grow America's electricity production meaningfully over the next five or ten years, we [have] got to stop closing coal plants," Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNBC's "Money Movers" last month.

But natural gas and renewables are the future, Sahlstrom said. Some 60% of the power sector's emissions reductions over the past 20 years are due to gas displacing coal, with the remainder coming from renewables, Sahlstrom said.

"That's a pretty powerful combination, and it's hard for me to see people going backwards by putting more coal into the mix, particularly if you're a hyperscale customer who has net-zero carbon goals," he said.