Trump warns House Republicans, ‘Don't f— around with Medicaid'

President Donald Trump warned House Republicans, "Don't f--- around with Medicaid," as he pressed them to pass a major tax bill, a source told CNBC.

Trump's blunt message came during a visit to Capitol Hill.

Movement on the bill has been hampered by a small number of Trump's fellow Republicans in the House of Representatives.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned House Republicans, "Don't f--- around with Medicaid," as he pressed them during a closed-door meeting to pass a major tax bill, a source told CNBC.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Trump's blunt message came during a visit to Capitol Hill.

Movement on the tax bill has been hampered by a small number of Trump's fellow Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Those lawmakers include Republicans from New York and California who want increases in the deduction for state and local taxes, and others who want cuts to the federal deficit from the bill.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., hopes to pass the bill before the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.