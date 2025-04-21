Trump will host Walmart, Target, Home Depot execs for tariff meeting

President Donald Trump is set to meet with executives from some of the country's biggest retailers about his tariff policies, a White House official told CNBC.

Trump is hosting representatives from Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe's at the White House sometime in the afternoon, the official said.

The White House did not list the meeting on the president's public schedule Monday, and it was not immediately clear which executives from each company would attend.

The scheduled meeting was first reported by Bloomberg earlier Monday.

Walmart declined CNBC's request for comment, while Target, Home Depot and Lowe's did not immediately respond.

For retailers, tariffs are the latest threat to an already challenging economic landscape, where consumers are looking for low prices after years of high inflation.

Yet tariffs will weigh on some retailers more than others. As the nation's largest grocer, Walmart is in a better position than many of its competitors.

About two-thirds of what Walmart sells in the United States is made, grown or assembled in America, chief financial officer John David Rainey said earlier this month at an investor event in Dallas.

Walmart imports the final one third from around the globe, he said, but China and Mexico are the "most significant" supplier countries.

Target, on the other hand, is in a tougher spot. The Minneapolis-based retailer is best known for discretionary merchandise like inexpensive, chic clothes and home goods, products that are typically manufactured overseas.

Target's annual revenue has been roughly stagnant for the past four years, and the company recently projected just 1% sales growth for the current fiscal year.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.