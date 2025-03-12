Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports take effect, Europe retaliates

By Amala Balakrishner, CNBC and Katrina Bishop, CNBC

Steel coils are pictured in the yards of the steelmaker Ternium plant.
Daniel Becerril | Reuters
  • U.S. President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports came into effect Wednesday.
  • The European Union said on Wednesday it would impose counter-tariffs on 26 billion euros ($28.33 billion) worth of U.S. goods starting in April in response to the duties.
  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that Trump's move to impose the tariffs was "entirely unjustified."

U.S. President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports came into effect Wednesday, resulting in swift counter-measures from the European Union.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The White House confirmed the duties — which will affect Canada, Australia, the EU and others — late Tuesday, but said that Trump no longer planned to raise tariffs on the metals from Canada to 50%.

The European Union responded swiftly, saying it would impose counter-tariffs on 26 billion euros ($28.33 billion) worth of U.S. goods starting in April. The counter-measures are designed to "protect European businesses, workers and consumers from the impact of these unjustified trade restrictions," the European Commission said in a statement.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

It marks the latest development in a simmering trade war that has been marked by bold promises of tariffs — and subsequent reversals and delays — by Trump.

The trade tensions have hit markets in recent days amid growing concerns that the duties could push the world's biggest economy toward a recession.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that Trump's move to impose the metal tariffs was "entirely unjustified."

Money Report

news 55 mins ago

European stocks set to steam ahead at the open on Ukraine ceasefire hopes; U.S. inflation data ahead

news 2 hours ago

Tariffs have raised the probability of a U.S. recession to around 35%: Pimco

"It's against the spirit of our two nations' enduring friendship and fundamentally at odds with the benefits that our economic partnership has delivered over more than 70 years," he said at a press conference.

Albanese added that Australia will not impose reciprocal tariffs on U.S. imports as that would only serve to inflate prices for Australian consumers.

Canada reversal

Top White House trade advisor Peter Navarro told CNBC on Tuesday that Trump no longer planned to raise tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports to 50%.

The U.S. president had previously said he planned to double import duties on metals from the country following Ontario's decision to slap a 25% tax on electricity exports to the U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford then said he was pausing that surcharge — which Navarro indicated was why the planned 50% tariff was scrapped.

Tensions between the neighboring countries have hit new highs in recent weeks and were exacerbated by a Truth Social post by Trump on Tuesay, in which he repeated calls for Canada to become the "Fifty First State" of the U.S.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us