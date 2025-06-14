Trump's long-sought military parade becomes reality

Thousands of U.S. troops and dozens of tanks and helicopters will participate in a high-profile military spectacle in Washington, D.C. today

The parade — the largest of its kind in the nation's capital since 1991 — marks the Army's 250th anniversary.

The parade also coincides with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

WASHINGTON — Thousands of troops will descend on Washington, D.C., on Saturday, accompanied by dozens of tanks and helicopters overhead, as President Donald Trump stages a high-profile spectacle to mark the Army's 250th anniversary.

Trump, whose 79th birthday falls on the same day, has long pushed for a military parade in the nation's capital — an idea that was swatted down during his first term by Pentagon officials.

Now, with full control of government and an administration stacked with loyalists, Trump is getting the grandiose show of force he's always envisioned, even if it is drawing critics.

It's among the starkest examples yet of Trump flexing his role as commander-in-chief since taking office.

Pfc. Jesse May | U.S. Army | Via Reuters

As the festivities unfold in Washington, some of Trump's opponents are set to gather across the nation as part of "No Kings Day" demonstrations to protest Trump administration policies.

Protests are scheduled in nearly 2,000 towns and cities across the United States, according to the event's website.

It will be a vivid split screen, and comes against the backdrop of ongoing tensions in Los Angeles that have escalated since Trump deployed the National Guard to quell protests over immigration enforcement polices.

In a stark warning, Trump earlier this week said that any D.C. protesters will be met with "very big force."

Security officials said they were not anticipating widespread counterprotests in D.C., but they were monitoring any possible activity.

The parade also comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, following Israel's attacks on Iran's nuclear sites, and Iran's retaliatory attacks.

Throughout the day, there will be military demonstrations and a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The parade will feature thousands of soldiers and dozens of tanks — and there will be a fireworks show at night.

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

It could be the largest military parade in Washington, D.C., since 1991, when President George H. W. Bush held a military parade at the conclusion of the Gulf War.

"It'll give downtown Moscow or downtown Beijing vibes, it'll feel like a whole nother authoritarian, communist country," Arizona-based Republican strategist Barrett Marson told CNBC.

One particular sticking point for critics of the event, including some Republicans, is its high price tag.

Altogether, the event could cost up to $45 million, according to an Army spokesperson.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said he would not "spend the money" on the event if it were up to him, NBC News reports.

Most U.S. adults tend to agree, according to a poll out Thursday from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that found that 60% of adults surveyed said the military parade is not a good use of government funds.

Andrew Harnik | Getty Images

But for Trump, the cost is "peanuts compared to the value of doing it," he said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" last month.

"We have the greatest missiles in the world. We have the greatest submarines in the world. We have the greatest army tanks in the world. We have the greatest weapons in the world," Trump told NBC News' Kristen Welker.

"And we're going to celebrate it."

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.