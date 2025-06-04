Trump's tax bill would add $2.4 trillion to the debt, says Congress' budget watchdog

The "big, beautiful bill" tax-cut bill backed by President Donald Trump would add $2.4 trillion to the nation's debt over 10 years, a Congressional Budget Office analysis found.

The sweeping Republican budget package narrowly passed the House last month and now faces headwinds in the Senate.

Trump has said he wants to sign the bill by the Fourth of July.

The bill passed by House Republicans last month would decrease federal revenues by $3.7 trillion and lower spending by $1.3 trillion, according to the CBO's latest analysis.

The budget package is expected to be tweaked further in the Senate, where it already faces headwinds from deficit hawks who have criticized the bill over concerns that it would lead to exploding deficits.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said earlier Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that he would not vote for the bill as it stands, calling it "grotesque" and "immoral."

Republican senators also face new outside pressure from Elon Musk, the former head of Trump's government-slashing DOGE initiative, who slammed the bill as a "disgusting abomination."

Some GOP lawmakers, including Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Thomas Massie, both of Kentucky, have already sided with Musk.

Johnson, who has repeatedly called for the United States to return to pre-pandemic levels of spending, has backed splitting the bill into two separate parts.

But that proposal has been rejected by Trump, who is urging the GOP to pass his agenda in "one big, beautiful bill" without Democratic help using the reconciliation process.

Meanwhile, Trump allies have repeatedly railed against CBO estimates, seeking to undercut the agency's credibility.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that the CBO "has been historically wrong."

Senators are facing a time crunch, as Trump has indicated that he wants the package on his desk by July 4.