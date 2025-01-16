Money Report

TSMC fourth-quarter results top expectations, net profit surges 57% on robust AI chip demand

By Dylan Butts,CNBC

A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is seen during the TSMC global RnD Center opening ceremony in Hsinchu on July 28, 2023. (Photo by Amber Wang / AFP)
Amber Wang | Afp | Getty Images
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. December-quarter revenue and profit topped analyst estimates as the company benefits from the AI boom.
  • TSMC's revenue in the December quarter rose 38.8% from a year earlier to NT$868.46 billion, while net income rose 57.0% to NT$374.68 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's fourth-quarter revenue and profit beat expectations, as demand for advanced chips used in artificial intelligence applications continued to surge.

Here are TSMC's fourth-quarter results versus LSEG consensus estimates:

  • Net revenue: 868.46 billion New Taiwan dollars ($26.36 billion), vs. NT$850.08 billion expected
  • Net income: NT$374.68 billion, vs. NT$366.61 billion expected
TSMC's revenue in the December quarter rose 38.8% from a year earlier, while net income rose 57%.

The firm had forecast fourth-quarter revenue between $26.1 billion and $26.9 billion.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, produces advanced processors for clients such as Nvidia and Apple and has benefited from the megatrend in favor of AI.

The company released its December revenue last week, bringing its annual total to NT$ 2.9 trillion — a record-breaking year in sales since the company went public in 1994.

In 2025, the company faces some headwinds from U.S. export controls on China and uncertainty surrounding the trade policy of President-elect Donald Trump, who has threatened to impose broad tariffs and has also accused Taiwan of "stealing" the U.S. chip business.

Taiwan-listed shares of TSMC gained 81% in 2024 and were trading 3.75% higher on Thursday.

