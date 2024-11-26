Tuesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the Russell 2000, S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials touched fresh highs, and what's on the radar for the next session.

The markets

In all, 99 of the stocks in the S&P 500 hit a new high Monday. Thanks to CNBC's Nick Wells for the stat.

The Russell 2000 also hit a new high on Monday. It is up 11% so far in November, and the index has gained 8% since Donald Trump won the presidential election.

The small-cap benchmark's progress this month outpaces that of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is up 7% in November. Month to date, the Nasdaq is up 5.3% and the S&P 500 is up nearly 5%.

Building America

Housing in the U.S.A.

Two key pieces of data come out on Tuesday. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Indices are due at 9 a.m. ET, and the new home sales report is out at 10 a.m. CNBC's housing reporter Diana Olick will cover both.

Since the election, SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) is up about 6%. It hit a new high on Monday.

Toll Brothers is up roughly 10% since the election. It also reached a new high on Monday.

Hovnanian is up roughly 6% since the election. It is 17% from the August high.

D.R. Horton is flat since Election Day. The stock 13% from the September high.

Pulte is up 3% since the election. It is 7.4% from the October high.

Taylor Morrison is up 4% since Election Day. The stock hit a new high Monday.

Software

CNBC TV's Seema Mody will take a good look at the sector and the stocks that could get a bump up. Elon Musk recently said government software is in need of an upgrade.

Last week, successful investor Brad Gerstner told CNBC's Scott Wapner on the "Halftime Report" that software stocks are a great place to be and that they are likely to rise.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) hit a new high on Monday before pulling back from that level a bit. It is up 8% in a week and 15.4% since the election.

Microsoft is up about 2% since Election Day. It is 15.5% from the 52-week high.

AppLovin is the sector leader this month, up almost 90%.

Palantir is big outperformer, up 56% in November.

Asana is up 31% in November.

Clear Secure, Zeta Global and Roblox are at the bottom of the sector.

Burlington Stores

As it gets cold in much of the country, Burlington Stores reports before the bell.

The stock is up nearly 6% over the past three months.

Burlington hit a high on Monday before receding from that level.

Dick's Sporting Goods

The sporting goods chain reports before the bell.

The stock is down 10% in three months.

Dick's Sporting Goods is 10% from the August high.

Best Buy

The electronics chain reports in the morning.

Best Buy is up 5.5% in the past three months.

The stock is 10% from the August high.

Kohl's

The retailer reports before the bell.

Kohl's is down 7% in the past three months.

The stock is down 38% since the April high.

