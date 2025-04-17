Money Report

Turkey's central bank surprises with 350-basis-point rate hike

By Natasha Turak, CNBC

Cityscape at sunset on March 4, 2024 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Dia Images | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Turkey's central bank surprised markets on Thursday when it raised its key interest rate, the one-week repurchase rate, from 42.5% to 46%.
  • It comes after annual inflation in Turkey came in at 38.1% in March.  
  • Turkey has been battling economic disruption on the back of U.S. tariffs and major political unheaval following the arrest of Istanbul mayor and opposition leader Ekrem Imamoglu.

Turkey's central bank surprised markets on Thursday when it raised its key interest rate, the one-week repurchase rate, from 42.5% to 46%, ending the easing cycle it began in December of last year.

The decision comes on the back of economic disruption due to U.S. tariffs and major political unheaval and investor flight following the arrest of Istanbul mayor and opposition leader Ekrem Imamoglu in March.

"The decisiveness regarding tight monetary stance is strengthening the disinflation process through moderation in domestic demand, real appreciation in Turkish lira, and improvement in inflation expectations," Turkey's Monetary Policy Committee wrote in the statement accompanying its decision.

The committee cited "potential effects of the rising protectionism in global trade on the disinflation process through global economic activity, commodity prices and capital flows," and said "the tight monetary stance will be maintained until price stability is achieved via a sustained decline in inflation."

Annual inflation in Turkey came in at 38.1% in March.  

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

