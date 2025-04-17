Turkey's central bank surprises with 350-basis-point rate hike

Turkey's central bank surprised markets on Thursday when it raised its key interest rate, the one-week repurchase rate, from 42.5% to 46%.

It comes after annual inflation in Turkey came in at 38.1% in March.

Turkey has been battling economic disruption on the back of U.S. tariffs and major political unheaval following the arrest of Istanbul mayor and opposition leader Ekrem Imamoglu.

"The decisiveness regarding tight monetary stance is strengthening the disinflation process through moderation in domestic demand, real appreciation in Turkish lira, and improvement in inflation expectations," Turkey's Monetary Policy Committee wrote in the statement accompanying its decision.

The committee cited "potential effects of the rising protectionism in global trade on the disinflation process through global economic activity, commodity prices and capital flows," and said "the tight monetary stance will be maintained until price stability is achieved via a sustained decline in inflation."

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.