Twitter Board Urges Shareholders to Approve Sale to Elon Musk

In an SEC filing on Friday, Twitter recommended that investors approve the company's sale to Elon Musk.

Twitter reminds investors that the purchase price of $54.20 marked a 38% premium to where the stock was trading prior to Musk disclosing his initial stake.

Musk has since tried to back out of the deal, while Twitter is suing him to ensure it closes.

Twitter's board of directors unanimously recommended that its shareholders vote to approve Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the company.

Twitter said in a proxy filing with the SEC on Friday that it's inviting shareholders to attend a special meeting at an unspecified date to vote on a proposal to adopt the original acquisition plan made in late April.

"We are committed to closing the merger on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk," the company said in the filing. "Your vote at the special meeting is critical to our ability to complete the merger."

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Twitter reminded investors that the purchase price represented a 38% premium to where the stock was trading before Musk first disclosed a stake in the company. It's fallen dramatically since then, closing on Friday at $37.74, which is 30% below the agreed upon deal price.

Musk said last week that he was terminating the deal, after claiming that Twitter failed to provide the requested data on bots and how prominent they are on the platform. Twitter responded by suing Musk in an effort to enforce the merger agreement.

WATCH: Twitter sues Elon Musk