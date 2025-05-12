U.S. and China agree to slash tariffs for 90 days

- "We had very productive talks and I believe that the venue, here in Lake Geneva, added great equanimity to what was a very positive process," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a news conference.
The U.S. and China on Monday agreed to suspend most tariffs on each other's goods in a move that shows a thawing of trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.
"We had very productive talks and I believe that the venue, here in Lake Geneva, added great equanimity to what was a very positive process," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a news conference.
"We have reached an agreement on a 90-day pause and substantially move down the tariff levels. Both sides on the reciprocal tariffs will move their tariffs down 115%," Bessent said.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
SIGN UP
This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.
Copyright CNBC