U.S. and China agree to slash tariffs for 90 days

By Sam Meredith, CNBC

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (L) and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer speak to the media after talks between senior US and Chinese officials on tariffs in Geneva on May 11, 2025.
Valentin Flauraud | Afp | Getty Images
  • "We had very productive talks and I believe that the venue, here in Lake Geneva, added great equanimity to what was a very positive process," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a news conference.

The U.S. and China on Monday agreed to suspend most tariffs on each other's goods in a move that shows a thawing of trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

"We have reached an agreement on a 90-day pause and substantially move down the tariff levels. Both sides on the reciprocal tariffs will move their tariffs down 115%," Bessent said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

