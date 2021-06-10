Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Congress

U.S. Budget Deficit for Fiscal 2021 So Far Tops $2 Trillion

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

The U.S. budget deficit passed the $2 trillion mark in May amid a continuing flow of fiscal largesse to a rapidly expanding economy, the Treasury Department reported Thursday.

Government red ink for the month was just below $132 billion, the lowest monthly shortfall of the year but still enough to put the total deficit at $2.063 trillion.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Tax receipts for the month totaled $463.7 billion, the largest influx since July 2020. Spending came to $595.7 billion, the lowest since February.

Money Report

Congress 24 mins ago

Ad War Erupts in West Virginia as Both Sides Try to Pressure Moderate Democrat Manchin

coronavirus 33 mins ago

Top FDA Advisor Says Kids Need to Be Vaccinated Against Covid

With four months left to go for the fiscal year, the government is on pace to come close to 2020's record $3.13 trillion deficit.

Federal government debt now stands at $28.2 trillion. In the current fiscal year, taxpayers have shelled out $319.9 billion in interest expense on all that debt after paying $522.8 billion in 2020.

Congress already has allocated more than $5 trillion in stimulus to help the economy through the Covid-19 pandemic. Legislators are debating an infrastructure bill that could be in the trillions as well, though congressional Republicans have balked at some of President Joe Biden's spending plans.

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro.
Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews and access to CNBC TV.
Sign up to start a free trial today.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

CongressJoe BidenpoliticsEconomyUnited States
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us