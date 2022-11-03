Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo Doubles Down on Biden Plan to Restrict American Companies, and Citizens, From Helping China Make Semiconductor Chips

By Chelsey Cox,CNBC

Adam Galica | CNBC
  • Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo defended the Biden administration's ban against U.S. companies and citizens helping China manufacture semiconductors.
  • Raimondo said the new regulations are not designed to hurt U.S. companies, though some will be denied some revenue.
  • The new rules were introduced early last month.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo doubled down on the Biden administration's controversial plan to ban U.S. companies, and citizens, from helping China manufacture advanced semiconductor chips, saying: "We have to protect the American people against China. Period. Full stop."

"China has become more aggressive in what they call their military-civil fusion strategy, which is essentially fancy talk for buying our sophisticated chips, which are supposedly for commercial purposes," Raimondo said in an interview Thursday with CNBC's Jim Cramer. China, however, is using those chips in military equipment that U.S. officials worry could be used against America, she said. "This is the most strategic, most bold move we've ever made to say no, we're not going to stand for that."

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In October, the Biden administration imposed export restrictions on semiconductors manufactured in China by U.S. companies. The administration has also called on U.S. allies to issue similar restrictions. "I think you'll see other countries follow us," she said.

U.S. chipmakers will have to obtain a license from the Commerce Department to export certain chips that can be used in modern weapons systems. Commerce also issued license restrictions barring U.S. citizens from working for China's chip manufacturing industry, putting their U.S. citizenship at risk.

Raimondo says the new rule is "necessary" despite denying some revenue to some U.S. companies."

Money Report

news 17 mins ago

Twitter Sued by Employees After Mass Layoffs Begin

news 33 mins ago

Op-Ed: High-Net-Worth Investors Can Amplify Their Charitable Impact With a ‘Recoverable Grant'

The Commerce secretary added that the regulations are not designed to punish U.S. businesses.

"This is targeted. We didn't do this on day one. We've been working on this for a year. It is powerful, but it's also targeted to get the national security job done and not punish U.S. companies," Raimondo said.

Read more of CNBC's politics coverage:

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us