Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. crude oil falls more than 2% as Trump weighs tariffs, aims to boost energy production

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump signs documents as he issues executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington, U.S., Jan. 20, 2025. 
Carlos Barria | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump said after his inauguration Monday that his administration was considering imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico.
  • The president also issued a raft of executive actions aimed at boosting domestic fossil fuel production.

U.S. crude oil fell more than 2% on Tuesday, as President Donald Trump weighs imposing tariffs on key trade partners while vowing to boost domestic energy production.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

U.S. crude oil was down $1.89, or 2.4%, to $75.99 per barrel by 8:29 a.m. ET, while global benchmark Brent fell $1.30, or 1.6%, to $78.89 per barrel.

Trump said after his inauguration Monday that his administration was considering imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico. The president also issued a raft of executive actions aimed at boosting domestic fossil fuel production.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Trump declared a national energy emergency, sought to roll back Biden-era restrictions on offshore drilling, and lifted the pause on new liquified natural gas exports.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us