U.S. crude oil rises a fifth day, tops $77 per barrel, as Pentagon sends more forces to Middle East

U.S. crude oil extended last week's gains as Middle East tensions continue to weigh on the market.

Futures are trading higher even as OPEC lowered its demand forecast in part because of economic uncertainty in China.

U.S. crude oil topped $77 per barrel on Monday, rising for the fifth day as the Pentagon dispatched more forces to the Middle East in anticipation of an Iranian attack on Israel.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a carrier strike group, including F-35 warplanes, to accelerate its deployment to the region. Austin also ordered a guided-missile submarine to the Middle East.

Here are Monday's energy prices:

West Texas Intermediate September contract: $77.69 per barrel, up 85 cents, or 1.11%. Year to date, U.S. crude oil has gained 8.4%.

Brent October contract: $80.37 per barrel, up 74 cents, or 0.93%. Year to date, the global benchmark is ahead 4.3%.

RBOB Gasoline September contract: $2.41 per barrel, up more than 2 cents, or 1.13%. Year to date, gasoline has risen about 15%.

Natural Gas September contract: $2.23 per thousand cubic feet, up 9 cents, or 4.39%. Year to date, gas is down nearly 11%.

Israel has been preparing for strikes by Iran and the Hezbollah militia for nearly two weeks, after the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran.

"We see allocations to oil and gold as the main means to add some protection to portfolios against a further escalation in geopolitical tensions," UBS analysts told clients in a Monday research note.

U.S. crude oil is trading higher even as OPEC lowered its global demand growth forecast by 135,000 barrels per day, citing softening consumption in China.

"The oil markets reacted strongly to the increased geopolitical risk even as OPEC has shown some concern about its demand growth," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at the Price Futures Group, though he said the market is still on track for a deficit as inventories fall.

U.S. crude oil finished last week more than 4% higher, snapping a 4-week decline, as the stock market recovered most of its losses from a flash sell-off caused by mounting fear of a recession and after the Bank of Japan lifted interest rates a fraction.