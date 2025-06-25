Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. crude oil trades below $65 after steep selloff following Israel-Iran ceasefire

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

In an aerial view, the LyondellBasell Houston refinery is seen at sunset on June 18, 2025 in Houston, Texas.
Brandon Bell | Getty Images News | Getty Images

U.S. crude oil futures rose slightly Wednesday, but remained below $65 per barrel after the Iran-Israel ceasefire triggered a steep selloff earlier this week.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures contracts rose 33 cents, or 0.51%, $64.70 per barrel. Global benchmark Brent was last up 36 cents, or 0.54%, at $67.50 per barrel.

Prices briefly jumped to five-month highs after the U.S. bombed three nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend. But futures rapidly sold off on Monday and Tuesday after Iran held back from targeting regional crude supplies, and President Donald Trump pushed Jerusalem and Tehran into a truce.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"With the announcement of a ceasefire [Monday], President Trump called time on the twelve-day Israel-Iran war after successfully executing an escalate to de-escalate strategy," Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, told clients in a note Tuesday.

"The worst appears over for now," Croft said, "though the truce still remains fragile."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us