Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

U.S. Monkeypox Outbreak Is Slowing, CDC Director Says

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

Eduardo Munoz | Reuters
  • The rate of new monkeypox cases in the U.S. is slowing, according to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
  • There is a decline in the growth of monkeypox across the country and globally, though it is still increasing in certain regions of the U.S.

Monkeypox continues to spread across the U.S., but the pace of new cases has slowed over the last several weeks, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told lawmakers Wednesday.

While the virus is still spreading at a rapid clip in certain regions of the U.S., the growth of new monkeypox cases across the country and globally has been abating in recent weeks, she testified before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on Wednesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We approach this news with cautious optimism," she said at a hearing.

The U.S. is working to contain the largest monkeypox outbreak in the world, with more than 22,600 cases across all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, according to data from the CDC.

The disease is rarely fatal, but causes painful lesions resembling pimples or blisters. There has been one confirmed death in the U.S. as a result of the disease, according to Walensky.

Money Report

Business 52 mins ago

GameStop Adding NFT Trading Cards to Loyalty Program Perks as It Deepens Push Into Digital World

Business 55 mins ago

Here Are the Side Effects to Expect From Your Omicron-Specific Covid Booster Shot

The Jynneos vaccine, manufactured by Danish biotech company Bavarian Nordic, is the only approved monkeypox vaccine in the U.S. Two doses are administered 28 days apart, and CDC officials say it's crucial for people at risk to receive the second shot. It takes two weeks after the second dose for the immune system to reach its peak response.

People who have monkeypox should stay at home until the rash has healed and a new layer of skin has formed, keep a safe distance from other people, and refrain from sharing any objects or materials with others, according to CDC guidance.

Read CNBC's latest global health coverage:

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us