Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. oil prices hold near five-month high as Trump weighs Iran attack

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

Portraits of Iranian military generals and nuclear scientists, killed in Israel’s June 13 attack are displayed above a road, as a plume of heavy smoke and fire rise over an oil refinery in southern Tehran, after it was hit in an overnight Israeli strike, on June 15, 2025.
Atta Kenare | Afp | Getty Images

U.S. crude oil futures remained near five-month highs on Wednesday as President Donald Trump weighed whether to join Israel's air campaign against Iran's nuclear facilities.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

U.S. crude oil futures were up 12 cents to $74.96 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent rose 5 cents to $76.50 per barrel.

Oil prices gained more than 4% on Tuesday after Trump threatened Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and demanded that his regime surrender unconditionally.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

But Khamenei was defiant Wednesday, warning the U.S. of "irreparable damage" if it joined Israel's air campaign.

The U.S. president is considering whether to launch a strike against Iran, current and former administration officials told NBC News.

Military action is one of several options that Trump is weighing after meeting with his national security advisors in the Situation Room on Tuesday afternoon, the officials said.

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

Trump says ‘stupid' Powell ‘probably won't cut' rates when Fed meeting ends Wednesday

news 31 mins ago

U.S. Steel ceases trading on the NYSE as Japan's Nippon finalizes takeover

Oil prices have gained about 10% since Israel started bombing Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs on Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us