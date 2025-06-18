Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. Steel ceases trading on the NYSE as Japan's Nippon finalizes takeover

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

Rolls of steel are seen before the US president speaks during a rally at US Steel – Irvin Works in the Pittsburgh suburb of West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, on May 30, 2025.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
  • U.S. Steel shares stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange after Japan's Nippon Steel completed its acquisition.
  • President Donald Trump has insisted for weeks that the companies would form a "partnership" in which U.S. Steel would remain American owned.
  • But U.S. Steel has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Steel North America.

U.S. Steel shares stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after Japan's Nippon Steel completed its acquisition of the iconic American industrial name.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

President Donald Trump has insisted for weeks that the companies would form a "partnership" in which U.S. Steel would remain American owned.

But the New York Stock Exchange notified the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that U.S. Steel's shares would be removed from listing, after the company became a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Steel North America.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

U.S. Steel shares stopped trading at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday after Nippon completed its acquisition, according to a notice from the NYSE.

Trump opposed Nippon's bid to acquire U.S. Steel in the runup to the 2024 presidential, but he changed his mind after he took office. Trump ordered a new review of the deal in April after former President Joe Biden had blocked Nippon's acquisition in January, citing national security concerns.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us