Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

U.S. Treasury Yields Inch Lower With Omicron in Focus

By Matt Clinch, CNBC

Andrew Kelly | Reuters
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Monday that it was shortening its isolation recommendation for people who test positive to five days from 10 if those people do not have symptoms.
  • On the data front Wednesday, advance economic indicators are out at 8:30 a.m. ET while pending home sales for November will be released at 10 a.m. ET.

U.S. Treasury yields inched lower Wednesday as omicron developments remained in focus for investors.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was marginally lower at 1.4739% by 2 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 1.8942%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Bond markets reopened Monday after closing for the Christmas Eve holiday Friday. Investors have been encouraged by some positive news on the omicron Covid variant.

Money Report

Technology 2 hours ago

A Rapid Delivery ‘Arms Race' Is Driving Up Commercial Property Rents in London

Climate Policy 2 hours ago

‘Turn the Valve Off': Climate Activists Push for an Abrupt End to the Fossil Fuel Era

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Monday that it was shortening its isolation recommendation for people who test positive to five days from 10 if those people do not have symptoms.

Research out of South Africa indicated that omicron infections can help boost immunity to the earlier delta strain of Covid. A few studies in South Africa, Scotland and England also suggested that people infected with the omicron coronavirus variant were less likely to be admitted to hospital than if they contracted other strains.

On the data front Wednesday, advance economic indicators are out at 8:30 a.m. ET while pending home sales for November will be released at 10 a.m. ET.

—CNBC's Jessica Bursztynsky and Holly Ellyatt contributed to this article.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsUS: NewsUnited StatesUS EconomyU.S. Markets
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us