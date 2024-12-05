U.S. Treasury yields rise with investors eyeing jobs data

U.S. Treasury bond yields rose Thursday as investors digested a weaker-than-expected jobs report and looked ahead to further economic data due this week.

The 10-year Treasury yield was more than 2 basis points higher at 4.2090%. The 2-year Treasury note yield was up more than 2 basis points at 4.1502%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Traders will be focusing on the latest initial jobless claims data due to be released on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Nonfarm payrolls data for November is due out on Friday morning.

It comes after an ADP report on Wednesday showed that private payrolls grew less than expected in November. For the month, companies added 146,000, but economists polled by Dow Jones had expected 163,000 positions.