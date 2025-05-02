Uber inks robotaxi deal with Momenta to launch service in Europe next year

Uber is partnering with Momenta on a robotaxi service that it plans to launch in Europe next year.

The agreement brings together Uber's global ridesharing network with Momenta’s self-driving technology.

Uber said on Friday that it's partnering with Chinese self-driving startup Momenta to launch robotaxi services outside of the U.S. and China.

The first deployment is scheduled to roll out in Europe in early 2026, with safety operators onboard. Uber said the goal is to combine its global ridesharing network with Momenta's technology to deliver safe and efficient robotaxi services.

"This collaboration brings together Uber's global ridesharing expertise and Momenta's AI-first autonomous driving technology, paving the way for a future where more riders around the world experience the benefits of reliable and affordable autonomous mobility," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in the press release.

Momenta CEO Xudong Cao said the arrangement "completes the key ecosystem needed to scale autonomous driving globally."

Terms of the agreement weren't disclosed.

Momenta, based in Beijing, is a leading autonomous driving company known for its "two-leg" product strategy. It offers both Mpilot, a mass-production-ready assisted driving system, and MSD (Momenta Self-Driving), aimed at full autonomy. The company has years of experience operating autonomous vehicles in cities across China and has partnerships with large equipment manufacturers.

Competition is heating up in the robotaxi market, and Uber is actively seeking deals to sustain a ride-hailing business as robots replace drivers. Uber has partnered with companies including Motional and Waymo in select U.S. cities. Motional hit pause on its robotaxi deployments with both Uber and Lyft last year. This marks Uber's first major push to deploy AVs abroad in partnership with a Chinese startup.

Uber previously had its own self-driving car unit, but it sold the division in 2020 to Aurora Technologies, an Amazon-backed self-driving car firm. As part of that deal, Uber said it would invest $400 million into Aurora.

