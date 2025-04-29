Uber raises in-office requirement to 3 days, claws back remote workers

Uber on Monday informed employees, including some who had been previously approved for remote work, that it will require them to come to the office three days a week, CNBC has found.

"I want to emphasize that 'good' is not going to be good enough — we need to be great," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in a Monday memo to employees viewed by CNBC.

Starting in June, employees will be required in the office three days a week, up from two. That includes some employees who were previously approved to work remotely.

Uber on Monday informed employees, including some who had been previously approved for remote work, that it will require them to come to the office three days a week, CNBC has learned.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Even as the external environment remains dynamic, we're on solid footing, with a clear strategy and big plans," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told employees in the memo, which was viewed by CNBC. "As we head into this next chapter, I want to emphasize that 'good' is not going to be good enough — we need to be great."

Khosrowshahi goes on to say employees need to push themselves so the company "can move faster and take smarter risks" and outlined several changes to Uber's work policy.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Uber in 2022 established Tuesdays and Thursdays as "anchor days" where most employees must spend at least half of their work time in the company's office. Starting in June, employees will be required in the office Tuesday through Thursday, according to the memo.

That includes some employees who were previously approved to work remotely. The company said it had already informed impacted remote employees.

"After a thorough review of our existing remote approvals, we're asking many remote employees to come into an office," Khosrowshahi wrote. "In addition, we'll hire new remote roles only very sparingly."

The company also changed its one-month paid sabbatical program, according to the memo. Previously, employees were eligible for the sabbatical after five years at the company. That's now been raised to eight years, according to the memo.

"This program was created when Uber was a much younger company, and when reaching 5 years of tenure was a rare feat," Khosrowshahi wrote. "Back then, we were in the office five (sometimes more!) days of a week and hadn't instituted our Work from Anywhere benefit."

Khosrowshahi said the changes will help Uber move faster.

"Our collective view as a leadership team is that while remote work has some benefits, being in the office fuels collaboration, sparks creativity, and increases velocity," Khosrowshahi wrote.

The changes come as more companies in the tech industry cut costs to appease investors after over-hiring during the Covid-19 pandemic. Google recently began demanding that employees who were previously-approved for remote work also return to the office if they want to keep their jobs, CNBC reported last week.

Last year, Khosrowshahi blamed remote work for the loss of its most loyal customers, who would take ride-sharing as their commute to work.

"Going forward, we're further raising this bar," Khosrowshahi's Monday memo said. "After a thorough review of our existing remote approvals, we're asking many remote employees to come into an office. In addition, we'll hire new remote roles only very sparingly."

Uber's leadership team will monitor attendance "at both team and individual levels to ensure expectations are being met," Khosrowshahi wrote.

Following the memo, Uber employees immediately swarmed the company's internal question-and-answer forum, according to correspondence viewed by CNBC. Khosrowshahi said he and Nikki Krishnamurthy, the company's chief people officer, will hold an all-hands meeting on Tuesday to discuss the changes.

Many employees asked leadership to reconsider the sabbatical change, arguing that the company should honor the original eligibility policy.

"This isn't 'doing the right thing' for your employees," one employee commented.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WATCH: Lightning Round: Uber goes higher from here, says Jim Cramer