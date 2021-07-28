Uber Shares Drop as Softbank Plans to Sell Shares to Cover Didi Losses

SoftBank is selling about one-third of its stake in ride-hailing company Uber to cover losses on its investment in Chinese ride-hailing company Didi, two people familiar with the matter told CNBC. It's planning to sell 45 million shares, which will have a 30-day lockup.

Uber shares fell 5% in extended trading following the report.

The value of Uber's own Didi stake declined $2 billion last week following the June debut of Didi's American depositary shares on the New York Stock Exchange, as China reportedly planned fines and other punishments against the company amidst a broader crackdown on U.S. listed Chinese companies.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.