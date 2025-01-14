Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

UK antitrust regulator opens probe into Google's search services

By Ryan Browne,CNBC

UK antitrust regulator opens probe into Google’s search services
Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • The Competition and Markets Authority is assessing whether Google has "strategic market status" (SMS) under the new U.K. Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act (DMCC).
  • Designation of a company as having "SMS" would give the regulator the power to impose changes to prevent anti-competitive behavior.
  • Sarah Cardell, the CMA's chief executive, said the regulator was probing Google's dominance of the search market to ensure a "level playing field."

LONDON — Britain's competition watchdog on Tuesday said that it's opening a formal antitrust investigation into Google's search and search advertising services.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The Competition and Markets Authority said that it's looking to assess whether Google has "strategic market status" (SMS) under the new U.K. Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act (DMCC).

The DMCC is a law that aims to prevent anti-competitive behavior in digital markets. Designation of a company as having "SMS" would give the regulator the power to impose changes to prevent anti-competitive behavior.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Alphabet's Google was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

Sarah Cardell, the CMA's chief executive, said the regulator was probing Google's dominance of the search market to ensure a "level playing field" — especially as artificial intelligence is shifting the way people search online.

"It's our job to ensure people get the full benefit of choice and innovation in search services and get a fair deal — for example in how their data is collected and stored," Cardell said.

Money Report

news 39 mins ago

Treasury yields slip ahead of key inflation reports

news 49 mins ago

Spain plans to tackle housing crisis with 100% tax on homes bought by foreigners

"And for businesses, whether you are a rival search engine, an advertiser or a news organisation, we want to ensure there is a level playing field for all businesses, large and small, to succeed," she added.

The CMA move follows a bid from the U.S. Department of Justice to force Google to divest its Chrome browser. The DOJ filed to break the internet giant up after finding it holds a monopoly in the search market.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us