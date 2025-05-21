Money Report

UK inflation surges to hotter-than-expected 3.5% in April

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

A customer looks at goods on a shelf in a supermarket on January 15, 2025 in London, England.
Dan Kitwood | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The U.K.'s annual inflation rate hit 3.5% in April, coming in above analyst expectations, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had anticipated the consumer price index would reach 3.3% in the twelve months to April.

The latest data release comes against a recent trend of cooling inflation, with the rate of price rises slowing to 2.8% in February and 2.6% in March.

Core inflation, which excludes more volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, rose by 3.8% in the year to April, up from 3.4% in the twelve months to March.

This is a breaking news story, please check for further updates

