Street Fighting Rages in Ukraine's Second-Biggest City as Russian Troops Enter

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Sunday's developments in Russia's attack on Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Russia's advance into Ukraine continues. Russian military vehicles entered Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv on Sunday with reports of fighting taking place and residents being warned to stay in shelters.

The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv remained under Ukrainian control, with a key official in Kyiv's city administration asserting that "the capital is completely controlled by the Ukrainian army and defense."

Here are links to additional CNBC coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

‘Stiff Ukrainian resistance’ thwarts Russian advances, inflicts casualties

Photos show civil defense volunteers in Kyiv make Molotov cocktails{ Photos: Civil defense volunteers in Kyiv make Molotov cocktails As Russian missiles pounded Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Saturday, volunteers from the city's Territorial Defense Units collected glass bottles and turned them into Molotov cocktails to use against the invading Russian troops. The Los Angeles Times' Marcus Yam made the pictures. —Christina Wilkie =null}

=null} EU, UK, Canada, US pledge to remove selected Russian banks from interbank messaging system SWIFT

Zelenskyy rejects Belarus as location for talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Russia's proposal of Belarus as a place for potential peace talks. He said in a video statement Sunday that his country is ready for talks, but not in Belarus, which served as a staging ground for Russian forces' invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is a close ally of Russia.

Zelenskyy suggested Warsaw, Budapest, Baku, Bratislava or Istanbul as alternative venues, adding that other options were also possible, but not Belarus.

A Russian delegation arrived in the Belorussian city of Homel on Sunday and are "ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

—Natasha Turak

Kharkiv police warn of Russian troops inside city

Small groups of Russian troops have broken into the city of Kharkiv as fighting for Ukraine's second-largest city raged, local police said, as they warned residents to stay in shelters.

"Friends, citizens of Kharkiv! It is quite dangerous on the streets of the city now," a statement from the Chief of Kharkiv Police Volodymyr Tymoshko, via the Kharkiv Oblast Police Telegram channel, said.

"Stay in the shelters, do not go outside. Due to the small groups of the enemy who broke into the city, fighting continues. Our Armed Forces of Ukraine are giving a worthy rebuff to the invaders. Keep yourselves! Ukraine will win!"

—Natasha Turak

Zelenskyy appeals to foreign citizens

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office has sent out an appeal to foreign citizens to help Ukraine in fighting against Russia.

"The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is addressing all citizens of the world, friends of Ukraine, peace and democracy. Anyone who wants to join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world can come and fight side by side with the Ukrainians against the Russian war criminals," the statement said.

—Matt Clinch

Kharkiv on the map

Ukraine's second-largest and key city of Kharkiv lies in the northeast of the country. It has a population of just over 1.4 million.

CNBC

—Matt Clinch

Google blocks Russian state media from getting ad money on their sites

Charles Platiau | Reuters

Alphabet's Inc.'s Google on Saturday announced it would block Russian state-owned media outlet RT and other channels from earning money on its websites, as well as on its apps and YouTube videos.



"Earlier today, we began pausing a number of Russian channels' ability to monetize on YouTube, including RT," YouTube's official Twitter account said in a tweet. "As always, it will take some time for our systems to fully ramp up and in the meantime, some users may see ads temporarily. We continue to monitor the situation closely."

The channels set to be barred include some Russian outlets linked with recent sanctions, like those by the European Union, according to Reuters. The move follow's Facebook parent Meta's decision to halt advertising on its platform by RT and other Russian state media.

— Natasha Turak

Russian troops enter Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city; civilians urged to stay indoors

Russian military vehicles entered Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, in the country's north east, Ministry of Internal Affairs advisor Anton Gerashchenko said Sunday morning, reporting that fights were underway in the city center.



"Warning! Do not leave the shelters! The Armed Forces of Ukraine are eliminating the enemy. Civilians are asked not to go to the streets," a post from an official government Telegram account read. Telegram is being widely used across Ukraine as a means of communication between government bodies and citizens.



Kharkiv has a population of approximately 1.5 million people.

— Natasha Turak

Ukrainian forces hold Kyiv after a night of Russian missile attacks

Marcus Yam | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

The Ukrainian military remained in control of Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv as dawn broke on Sunday, ending a long night of Russian air attacks that had forced thousands of residents to seek safety in underground bunkers.

"The situation in Kyiv is calm, the capital is completely controlled by the Ukrainian army and defense. There were several clashes with sabotage groups at night," said Mykola Povoroznyk, the first deputy head of the Kyiv city state administration, on an official Telegram account.

Overnight, Russian troops attacked an oil storage tank south of the city, creating a huge explosion and filling the air with black smoke for miles around.

"Kyiv has not fallen and Ukraine fights on," tweeted Euan McDonald, the Kyiv based editor-at-large of "The New Voice of Ukraine," an English language Ukrainian news site.

On Saturday afternoon, U.S. officials said that the lion's share of the Russian troops who appeared to be closing in on Kyiv were still approximately 20 miles away.

It was unclear early Sunday what Kyiv would face next, but a strict curfew is in place through Monday morning for all of Kyiv.

"All civilians on the street during the curfew will be considered members of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups," said an official announcement of the curfew.

— Christina Wilkie

Separate blasts at oil facilities in Kharkiv and Vasylkiv risk causing environmental catastrophes

Maksim Levin | Reuters

Two separate Russian missile attacks on oil and gas facilities in northern Ukraine late Saturday caused massive explosions and fires that could easily become environmental catastrophes, according to Ukrainian officials in the cities impacted by the blasts.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Russian troops fired a missile that hit a major gas pipeline late Saturday night, local officials said. The resulting blast was so massive that it prompted the government to specifically caution residents that what they had seen was not a nuclear bomb.

"This is NOT a nuclear strike, although the explosion is visually similar to it," the Kharkiv government Telegram channel warned, according to an NBC translation of the message.

The channel advised residents to close their windows, purify the air if possible and prepare to wear wet masks if they smelled smoke.

Around 250 miles west of Kharkiv, the same advisory was issued to residents in and near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv after Russian troops blew up a fuel tank in Vasylkiv.

According to the regional governor of the state where Kyiv is located, the missile attack cut off Vasylkiv's gas supply and caused a fire so large that it could be seen 15 miles away in the capital. Fierce fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces prevented first responders from extinguishing the fire, the governor said in a Telegram post.

"This night, the occupiers are causing man-made disasters," said the local government of Kharkiv.

The attacks on the fuel lines came as invading Russian troops encountered resistance Saturday and early Sunday from the Ukrainian military, which managed to hold all three of the cities Moscow had targeted: Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson.

U.S. officials said Saturday they believe Russian President Vladimir Putin was unprepared for the tenacity of Ukraine's military response.

They said Putin was mistakenly convinced that Ukraine's military would collapse within hours of a Russian invasion, and its president Volodomyr Zelenskyy would flee. Neither of these happened.

—Christina Wilkie

Over 240 civilians in Ukraine injured and 64 dead so far in Russian invasion, UN says

Genya Savilov | AFP | Getty Images

More than 240 civilians have been injured, including 64 who were killed, since Russia first invaded Ukraine on Thursday, the United Nations said Saturday.

Hundreds of thousands of people are without electricity or water following damage to civilian infrastructure. Homes, bridges and roads have been destroyed by shelling that cut off communities from markets, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said.

The relief agency said over 160,000 people have been internally displaced, while more than 116,000 have fled into neighboring European countries. Ukraine's government estimates there could be some 5 million refugees in the worst-case scenario.

"UN agencies and humanitarian partners have been forced to suspend operations due to the deteriorating security situation," according to the agency's latest situation report.

—Joanna Tan

Inside a Kyiv residential building hit by a rocket

Photographs reveal the interior of apartments in a Kyiv building after a rocket hit it on Saturday. The Los Angeles Times' Marcus Yam made the pictures.

Marcus Yam | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

Marcus Yam | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

Marcus Yam | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

Marcus Yam | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

Marcus Yam | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

—Adam Jeffery