news

Ukraine war live updates: Russia expresses ‘extreme concern' and calls for restraint in Middle East, but refuses to condemn Iran

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

Sergei Bobylyov | Afp | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. 

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Sunday expressed "extreme concern over another dangerous escalation" in the Middle East following Iran's missile and drone strike on Israel.

"We express our extreme concern at yet another dangerous escalation in the region. We have repeatedly warned that the numerous unresolved crises in the Middle East, primarily in the area of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which are often fueled by irresponsible provocative actions, will exacerbate tensions," the foreign ministry said on Telegram.

"We call on all parties involved in the conflict to exercise restraint. We expect the regional states to resolve the existing problems through political and diplomatic means. We believe it is important for the constructively-minded international players to contribute to this effort," it added.

Iranian pro-government supporters shout anti-Israel slogans while waving the Palestine flag at Palestine Square in Tehran, on April 14, 2024, in a celebration of the early morning Iran's IRGC attack on Israel.
Hossein Beris | AFP | Getty Images
Iranian pro-government supporters shout anti-Israel slogans while waving the Palestine flag at Palestine Square in Tehran, on April 14, 2024, in a celebration of the early morning Iran's IRGC attack on Israel.

Israel has vowed to retaliate for the Iranian strike, which itself was carried out to avenge an alleged Israeli airstrike that killed several top Iranian commanders in Damascus earlier in April.

Russia did not condemn Iran's attack, repeating Iran's assertion that the attack was "undertaken as part of the right to self-defence."

Moscow diplomat slams Israel after attack, saying it hasn't sympathized with assaults on Russia

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson slammed Israel following Iran's massive drone and missile attack on the country on Saturday, saying Israel had not shown any solidarity or sympathy for Moscow when its territory was attacked by Ukraine.

Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin was reported by news agency RIA Novosti as stating Sunday that Israel expected Russia to condemn Iran's large-scale missile attack on the country this weekend.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova rebuked the ambassador, however, noting, "Simona, remind me when was the last time that Israel condemned at least one of Kiev's attacks on Russian regions? You can't recall that, can you? Neither can I," she said.

Explosions are seen in the skies of the capital, following the attack from Iran in Tel Aviv, Israel on April 14, 2024. 
Mostafa Alkharouf | Anadolu | Getty Images
Explosions are seen in the skies of the capital, following the attack from Iran in Tel Aviv, Israel on April 14, 2024. 

"What I do recall are routine statements by Israeli officials in support of Zelensky's actions. The very same criminal and terrorist actions committed by the thugs from Ukraine's Presidential Office that have for years been killing civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure," Zakharova said.

Russia and Israel used to enjoy warm diplomatic relations, but those have become frayed as Moscow has grown closer to Israel's archenemy Iran and as Israel has backed its Western allies' condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine although it has not joined its partners in imposing sanctions on Russia.

— Holly Ellyatt

Russia expresses 'extreme concern' over Middle East, calls for restraint

An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel April 14, 2024. 
Amir Cohen | Reuters
An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel April 14, 2024. 

Israel has vowed to retaliate for the Iranian strike, which was carried out to avenge an alleged Israeli airstrike that killed several top Iranian commanders in Damascus earlier in April.

Russia did not condemn Iran's attack, repeating Iran's assertion that the attack was "undertaken as part of the right to self-defence."

An all-out war between Israel and Iran could drag Russia into its orbit, given its close relationship with Tehran. Russia has become a close ally of Iran, with the countries developing a deeper military relationship in recent years, and with Russia using thousands of Iranian-made attack drones in Ukraine.

— Holly Ellyatt

Situation on eastern front has ‘significantly worsened,’ Ukraine's top general says

Ukraine's military chief warned Saturday that the battlefield situation in the east of the country, which continues to be the epicenter of the fiercest fighting in Ukraine, has deteriorated sharply.

"The situation on the eastern front has significantly worsened in recent days," Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, said on Telegram.

"This is primarily due to the significant intensification of enemy offensive actions following the presidential elections in the Russian Federation," he added, in comments translated by NBC News.

A Ukrainian serviceman drives a British FV103 Spartan armoured personnel carrier on a road that leads to the town of Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk region, on March 30, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 
Roman Pilipey | Afp | Getty Images
A Ukrainian serviceman drives a British FV103 Spartan armoured personnel carrier on a road that leads to the town of Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk region, on March 30, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

Syrskyi said warm, dry weather had facilitated Russian forces' attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Lyman and Bakhmut areas of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, with Russian "assault groups supported by armored vehicles," including dozens of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

"Despite significant losses, the enemy is increasing efforts by deploying new units with armored vehicles, occasionally achieving tactical success," Syrsyki said.

— Holly Ellyatt

