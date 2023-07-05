Ukraine War Live Updates: Wagner Leader Prigozhin in St. Petersburg, Belarus Leader Says; Zelenskyy Calls for More Weapons

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Overnight, a Russian missile attack struck a four-story apartment block in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, killing at least five people and injuring 36, according to Ukrainian authorities. Rescuers continue to work at the site.

Around 60 apartments and 50 cars were damaged, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said in a post on his Telegram channel. Rescuers are still searching among the debris for survivors and casualties.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told reporters on Thursday that exiled Wagner Group mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg and no longer in Belarus.

The eyes of international bodies remain on Europe's largest nuclear plant after Russian and Ukrainian authorities traded allegations about planned attacks on the facility.

Tensions have escalated in recent days regarding the Russian-held Zaporizhzia nuclear plant, as fighting intensified in the surrounding area and Russian and Ukrainian authorities accused one another of planning attacks on the facility. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of "dangerous provocations" from Russian forces holding the plant.

On Wednesday, the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency said there were no reports of increased military presence at the plant, but that international observers "cannot relax."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Zelenskyy renewed calls for additional weapons as Kyiv's weekslong counteroffensive slows.

Zelenskyy calls for more weapons as counteroffensive stalls

Anatolii Stepanov | Afp | Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed calls for additional weapons as Kyiv's weekslong counteroffensive slows.

"It is important for Ukraine to receive the necessary weapons and ammunition in time for a successful counteroffensive and further de-occupation of its territories, and it is in the interests of other states to help the Ukrainian army stop Russian aggression before it moves further into Europe," Zelenskyy said, according to a readout provided by the Ukrainian government.

"If Russia goes further, your weapons will not be enough," the Ukrainian leader added, referring to gains made by Russian forces.

— Amanda Macias

Detained WSJ reporter enters 100th day in Russian prison

Natalia Kolesnikova | AFP | Getty Images

Friday will mark the 100th day since Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested on espionage charges in Russia. Gershkovich has been held at the Lefortovo prison in Moscow.

The Wall Street Journal and the Biden administration have denied Russian allegations that Gershkovich was operating as a spy on behalf of the U.S. government.

Earlier this week, the U.S. was granted consular access to Gershkovich for the second time since he was detained in March.

— Amanda Macias

Zelenskyy thanks Bulgarian counterpart for additional security assistance

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked his Bulgarian counterpart for providing additional security assistance in Kyiv's ongoing war with Russia.

"I thank Bulgaria for supporting the protection of lives and freedom of our people! I thank Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, the entire Government and Parliament of Bulgaria for the moral force of your decisions, for acknowledging the reality and existing threats," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Сьогодні ми з паном Прем’єр-міністром Ніколаєм Денковим провели дуже змістовні переговори. Увесь комплекс наших відносин – і, звичайно, передусім безпекових. Дякую за оборонну допомогу!



Обговорили нашу енергетичну співпрацю. Енергетична незалежність та стабільність ринків є… pic.twitter.com/nDojz6Gaja — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 6, 2023

Zelenskyy said he also discussed energy cooperation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov.

— Amanda Macias

Death toll from overnight Russian cruise missile attack in Lviv rises to at least 5 people

The number of deaths from an overnight Russian missile attack that struck an apartment building in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv rose to at least 5 people after emergency crews searched through the rubble, the Associated Press reported.

At least 36 people were injured in the nighttime attack and 64 people had to leave their homes, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in the AP report.

— Melodie Warner

No ships have left Ukrainian ports as Black Sea grain deal faces expiry this month

Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

No ships have left Ukrainian ports in the last two days under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, according to the U.N.-backed organization that tracks export data under the agreement.

The landmark deal, which eased Russia's naval blockade and established a humanitarian sea corridor for agricultural products amid the ongoing war, faces expiry in less than two weeks.

Since the inception of the agreement last July, more than 32 million metric tons of agricultural products have sailed to more than 40 global destinations from Ukraine.

— Amanda Macias

Russia expels nine Finnish diplomats in retaliatory move

Maksim Konstantinov | Lightrocket | Getty Images

The Russian foreign ministry announced Thursday that it will expel nine Finnish diplomats and close the Finnish Consulate General in St. Petersburg from Oct. 1.

In a statement on its website, the ministry said its actions were a "response to the confrontational actions of the Finnish authorities," namely the expulsion of nine Russian diplomats from Finland last month.

— Elliot Smith

Former U.S. officials held secret Ukraine talks with high-ranking Russians: NBC News

A group of former U.S. national security officials has held secret talks with prominent Russians in the hope of laying the foundations for potential negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, NBC News reported Wednesday, citing half a dozen people briefed on the discussion.

Win Mcnamee | Getty Images

Four former and two current officials told NBC News that members of the group, including outgoing president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass, met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York in April.

The former U.S. officials involved either did not respond to requests for comment from NBC News or declined to comment on the record.

Read the full story here.

Russia vows harsh response to any Ukrainian attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Olga Maltseva | Afp | Getty Images

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that Moscow will respond in the harshest terms to any Ukrainian attack on the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Both Russia and Ukraine have in recent days accused one another of plotting attacks on Europe's largest nuclear facility, with fighting intensifying in the surrounding area.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv's intelligence services had information indicating that Russian forces had "placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units" at the plant.

There is no hard evidence to suggest that attacks are being planned by either side, however.

— Elliot Smith

Russia's ruble plunges past 93 to the dollar

Russia's ruble continued to slide on Thursday, dropping below 93 to the dollar and furthering losses since Wagner Group mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's aborted mutiny late last month.

By around mid-morning in Europe, the ruble was trading at just under 93.35 versus the U.S. dollar.

The Russian government implemented capital controls in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 that helped to insulate the currency against geopolitical blowback and international sanctions. However, the currency has been in consistent decline since the failed insurrection.

Central Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina reportedly told a financial forum on Thursday that any exchange rate is acceptable to policymakers, and the bank is only prepared to intervene if financial stability risks arise.

— Elliot Smith



Wagner chief Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, Belarus leader Lukashenko says

Wagner | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Exiled Wagner Group mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told reporters on Thursday.

On June 27, Lukashenko confirmed that Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus per the terms of the deal that saw him evade prosecution for an aborted mutiny, in which Wagner forces seized the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and began marching toward Moscow.

According to Reuters, Lukashenko told reporters on Thursday: "As for Prigozhin, he's in St Petersburg. He is not on the territory of Belarus."

He also reiterated an offer for Wagner to station some of its mercenary fighters in Belarus, a suggestion that has troubled neighboring NATO countries.

— Elliot Smith

Human Rights Watch: Both Ukraine and Russia harming civilians with cluster bombs

Paula Bronstein | Getty Images

Human Rights Watch on Wednesday accused both Russian and Ukrainian forces of causing civilian casualties through the use of cluster munitions.

The organization found that Ukrainian cluster bomb attacks on Russian-controlled areas in and around the eastern Ukrainian city of Izium in 2022 caused multiple casualties among Ukrainian civilians, while Russian forces have "extensively" used cluster munitions in Ukraine, killing and injuring many civilians.

"Cluster munitions used by Russia and Ukraine are killing civilians now and will continue to do so for many years," said Mary Wareham, acting arms director at Human Rights Watch.

"Both sides should immediately stop using them and not try to get more of these indiscriminate weapons."

The U.S. government is considering a request from Ukraine for the transfer of stockpiled cluster munitions. Should President Joe Biden sign off on the transfer, HRW said it would "inevitably cause long-term suffering for civilians and undermine the international opprobrium of their use."

— Elliot Smith

Russian missile strike on Lviv apartment block kills at least four, Ukrainian authorities say

Stanislav Ivanov | Getty Images

A Russian missile attack struck a four-story apartment block overnight in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, killing at least four people and injuring at least 32, according to the Ukrainian interior ministry.

In a tweet early Thursday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video of the destruction, showing the top two floors of the long, curved building either missing or reduced to rubble, and promised a "strong" response.

Olena Znak | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Lviv is the westernmost major city in Ukraine, just over 40 miles from the Polish border and more than 600 miles from the frontline of the conflict. Many Ukrainians have relocated there in search of safety since Russia's invasion began in the east.

Stanislav Ivanov | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Around 60 apartments and 50 cars were damaged, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said in a post on his Telegram channel. Rescuers are still searching among the debris for survivors and casualties.

"This is the biggest attack on Lviv's civilian infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," Sadovyi said, according to a translation.

— Elliot Smith

No news to share on detained WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich, White House says

Natalia Kolesnikova | AFP | Getty Images

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the Biden administration did not have news to share regarding the release of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Russia.

"I wish I can stand in front of you and say that we have news to share on Evan. Sadly, we do not have any news to share," Jean-Pierre told reporters during a White House briefing.

"What I can say is Evan, along with Paul Whelan, who are both wrongfully detained, as you know, should be home. They should be home with their families. I just don't have anything to share at this time," she added.

Gershkovich was arrested by Russian authorities on March 29 on allegations of espionage. The Biden administration has denied that Gershkovich worked on behalf of the U.S. government as a spy.

— Amanda Macias

'We cannot relax,' IAEA chief says of tensions at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Olga Maltseva | Afp | Getty Images

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi warned about rising tensions at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"Nuclear power plants should never under any circumstances be attacked, nuclear power plants should not be used as a military base," Grossi told reporters during a press conference in Japan.

"The IAEA is there to observe, to monitor this, and to inform the world community if this happens. In our latest inspections, we haven't seen any activity, but, we remain extremely alert. As you know there is a counter-offensive ongoing, there is a lot of combat," he said, according to an NBC News report.

"I have been there a few weeks ago and there is combat there, very close to the plant, so we cannot relax and we will be informing and updating constantly," the head of the nuclear watchdog agency added.

— Amanda Macias

