Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine has begun using cluster bombs, US says; Russia strikes on southern regions continue

Ukraine is using U.S.-supplied cluster bombs in its defensive operations in Russia-occupied areas, a White House spokesperson said Thursday, as Russian strikes on Ukrainian port cities continued for a fourth night.

National security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the U.S. had received feedback that the munitions, which arrived from the U.S. last week, were being used "effectively."

Ukrainian authorities said Russian missile and drone strikes on southern Ukraine and port areas had continued overnight.

In his daily address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly 70 missiles had been fired at Odesa, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv this week.

Since Monday, concerns have been growing over global food supplies following Russia's suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which has provided a key export route since July 2022.

Wheat prices have moved sharply higher as the European Union's foreign policy chief warned the move could imperil global food security.

On Tuesday, Russia's Defense Ministry said it was carrying out a "mass retaliatory strike" for an attack on the Crimean bridge early Monday which it blamed on Ukraine.

Tensions are also mounting in the Black Sea after Russia said it would consider all vessels sailing toward Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea as military cargo carriers. Ukraine's Defense Ministry said it "may" do the same from midnight Friday. It has not yet provided an update.

Turkey's Erdogan urges West to heed Russian demands on grain deal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed confidence that the lapsed Ukraine grain deal can be revived, while urging the West to heed Russian President Vladimir Putin's demands.

"I believe that we will ensure the continuation of the (grain corridor) by talking in detail with Mr. Putin. Western countries should take action regarding Putin's expectations," he said on Friday, as reported by Turkish state news agency Anadolu on Twitter, and according to a Google translation.

Turkey has been a key mediator of the U.N.-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative. Russia pulled out of the agreement on Monday, sending wheat prices soaring, after multiple complaints that its own agricultural and fertilizer deliveries were being curtailed by Western restrictions.

Erdogan has since said he would attempt to bring Putin back to the negotiations table regarding the deal.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Zelenskyy dismisses Prystaiko as ambassador to UK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has removed Vadym Prystaiko from his role as Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K., according to a presidential order cited by Reuters Friday.

No reason for the dismissal was provided in the order, which also dismissed Prystaiko as Ukraine's representative to the International Maritime Organization.

In an interview with Sky News last week, Prystaiko said there was "a little bit of sarcasm" in Zelenskyy's comment that he would wake up each morning and say thank you to U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace. At a NATO summit in mid-July, Wallace said he believed that Ukraine's allies wanted to "see gratitude" and that the U.K. was "not Amazon" when it comes to weapons delivery.

"I don't believe that this sarcasm is healthy," Prystaiko told Sky News. "We don't have to show the Russians that we have something between us. They have to know that we are working together. If something happens, Ben can call me and tell me everything he wants."

Prystaiko took on the role as ambassador in July 2020.

— Jenni Reid

Russia tests missile-firing in Black Sea amid tensions

Russia's navy practiced live-firing missiles at surface targets from ships in the northwestern Black Sea, the Defense Ministry said Friday, according to a Google translation of a Telegram post.

It said its ships and aircraft had also rehearsed isolating areas it described as "temporarily closed to navigation," after Russia earlier this week said it would consider any ships heading toward Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea as potential carriers of military equipment. It said its forces "carried out a set of measures to detain the offending ship."

— Jenni Reid

Ukraine using U.S.-supplied cluster munitions, White House confirms

Ukraine has begun using U.S.-supplied cluster munitions in the battlefield, the White House said Thursday.

"We have gotten some initial feedback from the Ukrainians, and they're using them quite effectively," national security spokesperson John Kirby said at a news briefing, Reuters reported.

More than 100 countries have pledged not to use the controversial weapons because of their wide and untargeted range and the long-term risk posed by undetonated devices.

Kyiv received a stockpile of cluster munitions from the U.S. last week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Sunday that Moscow has a "sufficient reserve" of cluster munitions that it could use in "tit-for-tat actions."

Putin denied Russia has used cluster munitions so far in the conflict, despite accusations by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that it has done so.

That comes as analysts say Ukraine's counteroperations in Russian-occupied areas are facing growing challenges.

— Jenni Reid

Russia continues strikes on Ukrainian port cities

Russian strikes on Ukrainian port cities continued for the fourth consecutive night, local authorities said Friday.

The regional governor of Odesa Oblast, Oleh Kiper, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia fired missiles at Odesa, two of which hit a granary. The attack destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley and injured two, he said. CNBC has not independently verified the report.

Ukraine has reported dozens of Russian missile and drone strikes on its port cities this week, as tensions grow over global food supplies following the suspension of a key Black Sea export route. Russia has said the strikes are a retaliation against an attack on the Crimean bridge early Monday, which it blames on Ukraine.

— Jenni Reid

