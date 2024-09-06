Unemployment among Black workers falls in August, bucking trend from other groups

The unemployment rate for Black workers fell to 6.1% in August from 6.3% in July.

The jobless rate slipped for both Black men and Hispanic women.

The labor force participation rate held steady for white workers but decreased for Black and Asian Americans. This number rose for Hispanic Americans.

The unemployment rate for Black Americans fell in August, according to data released Friday by the Department of Labor.

In August, Black Americans saw their jobless rate fall to 6.1% from 6.3% in the month prior. This trend was in line with the overall unemployment rate for the country, which ticked down to 4.2% in August from July.

On the other hand, unemployment for white Americans held steady at 3.8%. The jobless rate also rose for Asian and Hispanic workers. For the former, it increased to 4.1% from 3.7%. For the latter, it crept higher to 5.5% from 5.3%.

Black men experienced a big month-to-month drop in unemployment, with their jobless rates falling to 5.9% from 6.6%. On the other hand, the unemployment rate held steady at 3.4% for Black women.

While Hispanic women saw their jobless rate fall to 5% from 5.4%, unemployment rates for their male counterparts climbed to 4.8% from 4.4%. The unemployment rate for white men also ticked higher to 3.6% from 3.5%, while it was unchanged at 3.4% for white women.

Diving into the employment-to-population ratio for female prime-age workers — or those aged 25 to 54 — paints a very optimistic view of the labor market, according to Elise Gould, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute.

"The employment-to-population ratio for women's prime-age workers remains at a quarter-century high," she told CNBC. "This remains very strong, even if there is still a little bit of softening in other measures."

Gould added: "It makes sense we'll see some weakness now that we're approaching full employment."

Last month, the labor force participation rate — the percentage of the population that is either employed or actively seeking work — remained unchanged at 62.7%.

Among white workers, the rate steadied, while it fell to 62.7% from 63.2% for Black Americans. Within Asian workers, the participation slipped to 65.4% from 65.7, and rose among Hispanic workers to 67.8% from 67.3%.

— CNBC's Gabriel Cortes contributed to this report.