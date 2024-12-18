Money Report

UniCredit raises stake in Commerzbank to 28% through derivatives amid takeover pursuit

By Ruxandra Iordache,CNBC

The Commerzbank AG headquarters, in the financial district of Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.
Emanuele Cremaschi | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Italy's UniCredit said on Wednesday it has raised its potential stake in Commerzbank to 28% using further derivatives, as markets watch whether it will take the leap with a buyout of the German lender.

Italy's second-largest bank said 9.5% of its holding in Commerzbank is through a direct stake and around 18.5% is obtained through derivative instruments.

UniCredit has applied to the European Central Bank for permission to acquire a stake of up to 29.9% in the German bank and simultaneously has a bid in for Italian peer Banco BPM.

CNBC has reached out to Commerzbank for comment.

This breaking news story is being updated.

