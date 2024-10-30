United Airlines raises spending requirements to earn frequent flyer status

United Airlines customers will have to spend and fly more to earn frequent flyer status next year.

Airlines have repeatedly increased the requirements to earn elite benefits as travel demand returned post-pandemic.

United Airlines customers will have to spend more to reach frequent flyer status next year, the latest move by the carrier to increase profits and give an exclusive feel to the increasingly crowded top ranks of airline loyalty programs.

The thresholds to earn elite status on the airline's MileagePlus program are going up about 25% and include either spending on a co-branded card or a combination of spending and flying. The status earning requirements and accompanying perks earned next year will be valid in 2026.

United, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and other carriers have spent years changing their loyalty programs to reward travelers more based on how much they spend rather than how far they fly. Co-branded credit cards are a crucial business for airline profits, as banks pay carriers when consumers swipe those cards.

Elite status comes with perks like free upgrades (when available), earlier boarding, better seat selection and access to extra legroom options. Airlines have grappled with increasing numbers of high-spending customers, which have led to crowded lounges and swarms of travelers in early boarding groups.

The lowest level status, Silver Premier in 2025 will require customers to earn 5,000 premier qualifying points, or PQP, and fly 15 qualifying flights, up from 4,000 premier qualifying points and 12 qualifying flights.

Travelers earn one PQPs for every $1 they spend on United and other qualifying flights.

Earning Silver status only by spending— meaning getting to that status without the qualifying flights — will go for 6,000 points, up from 5,000. That would mean customers could spend $6,000 on United flights up from $5,000, regardless of the number of flights they take. Customers will also earn 1 PQP for every $20 they spend on co-branded cards, though some of the options in its credit card portfolio will offer 1 PQP for every $15 spent.

Here are the changes: