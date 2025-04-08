Walgreens tops estimates as drugstore chain cuts costs, prepares to go private

Walgreens reported fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue that topped expectations, as the retail drugstore giant prepares to go private.

Walgreens on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue that topped expectations, as the retail drugstore giant benefits from cost cuts and prepares to go private.

The company is in the process of being taken private by Sycamore Partners in a deal that is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Here's what Walgreens reported for the three-month period ended Feb. 28 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Earnings per share: 63 cents adjusted vs. 53 cents expected

Revenue: $38.59 billion vs. $38 billion expected

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.