Wall Street opens wallets wide for ‘Trump alternative' Nikki Haley at $500K fundraiser

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley raised over $500,000 at a massive fundraiser in New York Monday.

The 125-person guest list was packed with veteran Wall Street executives.

It's considered Haley's most successful high-dollar fundraiser since she entered the race for president 10 months ago.

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley raised over $500,000 at a massive fundraising event in New York Monday attended by top Wall Street financiers, according to people familiar with the matter.

The sheer amount of money Haley raised reflects the formidable and financially viable campaign she is creating. At this rate, Haley's campaign could be well positioned to compete against former President Donald Trump, first in the Iowa caucuses, and then the New Hampshire and South Carolina primaries.

The venue for this week's fundraiser was the luxurious Upper West Side penthouse of former Facebook executive Campbell Brown and Dan Senor, chief public affairs officer at the hedge fund Elliot Investment Management, according to people familiar with the matter. The address was only provided to guests who RSVP'd.

Several co-hosts listed on the invitation also had ties to Elliot Management founder and longtime Republican donor Paul Singer, including Annie Dickerson, a "close confidante" of Singer's for years, according to Politico. Steve Cohen, a partner and the head of trading at Elliot Investment Management, was also there.

Singer did not attend, one of the people explained. But plenty of other Wall Street heavyweights did.

Cliff Asness, a co-founder of investment firm AQR Capital Management, Kristin Lemkau, CEO of JPMorgan Chase's wealth management division, Robert Rosenkranz, head of Delphi Capital Management and Ray Chambers, a philanthropist who once had a stake in the NHL's New Jersey Devils were all spotted.

Lemkau attended just days after her boss, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, told a room full of business leaders at the New York Times DealBook conference to support Haley.

Eric Levine, a lawyer and co-host, told CNBC the fundraiser was a "huge success."

"It was very enthusiastic," he added. "Nobody is showing up and giving money because they're not convinced" that Haley is the right candidate to lead the Republican Party.

Haley addressed the crowd of donors with points about supporting Israel in their war with Hamas and the importance of fighting back against antisemitism, among other topics, Levine said.

The 125-person party is considered Haley's most successful fundraiser since she launched her campaign for president last February, one of the people explained.

Attendees were asked to give between $3,300 and $16,600 per person to Team Stand for America, a joint fundraising committee benefiting her campaign, according to the invitation.

These people declined to be named in order to speak freely about a private event.

A spokesman for Elliot did not return requests for comment. Chambers, Rosenkranz, a representative for for JPMorgan and a spokeswoman for AQR did not return requests for comment.

A spokeswoman for the Haley campaign did not return requests for comment.

Haley's smashing success this week in New York reflects growing interest in her campaign from wealthy donors looking for an alternative to Trump. Haley is trailing Trump nationally by around 50 percentage points, according to a Real Clear Politics polling average.

Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone is also expected to meet with Haley while she is in New York, as he consider whether to back her campaign. Democratic megadonor Reid Hoffman recently gave $250,000 to a pro-Haley super PAC, according to his longtime political advisor.