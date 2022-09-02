Want Free Coffee? A Fashion Company Could Buy Your Pumpkin Spice Lattes This Year—and Pay You an Extra $350

Planning to drink some pumpkin spice lattes this fall? If so, a British fashion company could cover the cost of your pricey drinks — and pay you an additional $350, too.

The company, Pour Moi, is looking for an undisclosed number of "pumpkin spice latte taste testers" to visit large coffee chains, try the seasonal latte and report back with ratings and reviews. The company says it wants to determine which chain actually sells the best version of the drink, from Starbucks or Dunkin' to 7-Eleven or Krispy Kreme.

Meanwhile, you'll get free coffee — and a few hundred extra dollars in your pocket.

"With so many places offering a pumpkin spice latte or similar seasonal drinks, it can be hard to decipher the good from the bad," reads Pour Moi's description of the contest, adding: "To ensure you start autumn in the best way, we are looking to hire one lucky person to test all the pumpkin spice lattes and seasonal drinks available in 2022."

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The job listing doesn't specify exactly how many drinks you'd need to sample, but if the company is paying for them, your only potential downside might be over-caffeination.

The winners won't be the only people lining up for seasonal beverages this fall. Starbucks reportedly sells more than 20 million pumpkin spice lattes each year, and the chain has sold over 600 million since the drink debuted in 2003, according to CNN.

That success has made the pumpkin spice latte one of the coffee giant's most popular menu items. It debuts earlier and earlier each year — usually well before September 22, when the calendar officially turns to fall.

For Pour Moi's taste testers, it'll be a good thing the company is covering the cost of the drinks, because they'll likely be subject to a pumpkin spice premium. In 2017, analysts at MagnifyMoney found that the popularity of pumpkin spice-flavored products typically results in upcharges that increase the price of your coffee, or other pumpkin-flavored products, by around 8% on average.

Though Pour Moi is based in the U.K., the company says it will consider all global applicants for the role, as long as you're located somewhere "where limited edition autumnal drinks are available." Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have an email address and have a "strong enthusiasm for autumn, a penchant for pumpkins [and] lots of experience in drinking pumpkin spice lattes (desired, not essential)."

To apply for the gig, fill out Pour Moi's online form by explaining why you should be chosen for the job and answering the question: "What do you love most about autumn?"

Applications close on September 30. Pour Moi says winners will be chosen "at random" and contacted during the week of October 3.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss:

These 3 simple steps can help you find a job that 'makes you really, really happy'

These hacks can help you land your dream job right now, according to career experts