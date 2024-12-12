Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Streaming services

Warner Bros. Discovery shares surge 15% after company announces linear, streaming restructuring

By Sara Salinas,CNBC

President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav arrives for the world premiere of “The Flash” at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California, on June 12, 2023.
Michael Tran | Afp | Getty Images
  • Warner Bros. Discovery on Thursday announced a restructuring plan to segment its business into linear and streaming units.
  • Longtime TV powerhouse HBO will be slotted under the streaming unit, according to a person familiar with the matter.
  • The move could simplify future consolidation.

Warner Bros. Discovery on Thursday announced a restructuring plan to segment its business into linear and streaming units in a move that could simplify future consolidation.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Shares of WBD were up roughly 15% in early trading Thursday.

The company's new global linear networks division will house its networks of news, sports, scripted and unscripted programming like CNN, TBS, TNT, HGTV and the Food Network. A streaming and studios unit will house WBD's film studios and streaming platform Max.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Longtime TV powerhouse HBO will be slotted under the streaming unit, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The update comes weeks after Comcast announced it would spin out its cable networks, including CNBC, MSBNC, E!, Syfy, Golf Channel, USA and Oxygen.

"We continue to prioritize ensuring our Global Linear Networks business is well positioned to continue to drive free cash flow, while our Streaming & Studios business focuses on driving growth by telling the world's most compelling stories," WBD CEO David Zaslav said in a statement.

Money Report

news 53 mins ago

ServiceTitan pops to $101 in cloud software vendor's Nasdaq debut after selling shares at $71

news 1 hour ago

CNBC's Inside India newsletter: India's central bank has a new governor. Three experts reveal what they'd do in his shoes

Warner Bros. Discovery expects to complete the restructuring by the middle of next year.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of CNBC.

— CNBC's Alex Sherman contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

Streaming servicesnews
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us