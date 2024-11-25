Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Warren Buffett speaks out against creating family wealth dynasties, gives away another $1.1 billion

By Yun Li,CNBC

Warren Buffett
David A. Grogan | CNBC

Warren Buffett, who has amassed $150 billion in personal fortune, made a strong case against creating "dynastic" wealth as he named three independent trustees to oversee his philanthropy following his children and donated another $1.1 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock to four family foundations.

Instead of leaving his three children an enormous inheritance, the 94-year-old legendary investor has long pledged to give away 99% of the fortune he built at Berkshire, the Omaha-based conglomerate he started running since 1965. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Buffett believes family wealth dynasties could have negative consequences such as eroding personal growth and complicating relationships. Meanwhile, they also create societal uncertainties as it's unforeseeable how future generations choose to distribute such wealth.

"I've never wished to create a dynasty or pursue any plan that extended beyond the children," Buffett wrote in a lengthy letter Monday. "I know the three well and trust them completely. Future generations are another matter. Who can foresee the priorities, intelligence and fidelity of successive generations to deal with the distribution of extraordinary wealth amid what may be a far different philanthropic landscape?"

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Successor trustees named

The "Oracle of Omaha," who owns about 37.6% of Berkshire Class A shares, said the assets he's collected may take longer to deploy than his children live. He has appointed three trustees of his charitable trust to potentially succeed his children in disbursing his wealth. Buffett's children are now 71, 69 and 66.

"Three potential successor trustees have been designated. Each is well known to my children and makes sense to all of us. They are also somewhat younger than my children," Buffett wrote. "But these successors are on the wait list. I hope Susie, Howie and Peter themselves disburse all of my assets."

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

news 23 mins ago

Bitcoin's march to $100,000 stalls. Here's what's keeping it below the milestone

The identity of the trustees were not revealed.

Buffett has been making annual donations to four family foundations since 2006. He said he's built strong trust in his children's managerial ability and philanthropic ambition through years of observation.

"The 2006-2024 period gave me the chance to observe each of my children in action and they have learned much about large-scale philanthropy and human behavior," he said. "They enjoy being comfortable financially, but they are not preoccupied with wealth. Their mother, from whom they learned these values, would be very proud of them. As am I."

Buffett's Berkshire, which pierced a $1 trillion market cap this year, owns a vast array of well-established businesses, ranging from its crown-jewel Geico insurance to BNSF Railway to consumer brands like Dairy Queen and See's Candies.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us