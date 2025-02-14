Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sells some DaVita, shares fall on disappointing guidance

By Yun Li, CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 13, 2025. 
NYSE
  • DaVita saw shares tumbling Friday after issuing a weak outlook amid rising care costs, while big investor Berkshire Hathaway offloaded some shares in a preplanned agreement.
  • The disappointing guidance underlined increasing patient care costs due to center closure costs and health benefit expenses.

DaVita, a company that provides dialysis services, saw shares tumbling Friday after issuing a weak outlook amid rising care costs, while big investor Berkshire Hathaway offloaded some shares in a preplanned agreement.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The health-care stock fell 8% in premarket trading Friday. The Colorado-based company said it expects its 2025 adjusted profit per share to be between $10.20 and $11.30, compared to analysts' average expectation of $11.24 per share, according to LSEG.

The disappointing guidance underlined increasing patient care costs due to center closure costs and health benefit expenses. In the fourth quarter, the company incurred charges for closures of its dialysis centers in the U.S. totaling $24.2 million.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Still, DaVita's fourth-quarter earnings of $2.24 per share on an adjusted basis topped analysts' estimates of $2.13 per share per LSEG.

Separately, DaVita's largest institutional investor Berkshire Hathaway sold 203,091 shares on Tuesday to reduce its stake to 45%, worth nearly $6.4 billion, a regulatory filing Thursday night showed.

The sale was part of a share repurchase agreement the two parties reached back in April. DaVita agreed  to buy back shares to reduce Berkshire's ownership stake to 45% on a quarterly basis.

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

Black expats share why they're happier living outside the U.S.: I get to ‘exist in peace'

news 19 mins ago

Retail sales slumped 0.9% in January, down much more than expected

Warren Buffett's conglomerate first invested in DaVita in 2011. As of the end of September, DaVita was Berkshire's 10th largest equity holding.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us