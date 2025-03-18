Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch NASA astronauts return to Earth on SpaceX capsule after months on the ISS

By Michele Luhn, CNBC

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov and NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Suni Williams pose for a photo at the hatch a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule before closing the hatch in preparation for undocking from the ISS to begin their return to Earth March 17, 2025 in this still image taken from video. 
Nasa | Via Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 4:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are set to splash down on Earth on Tuesday evening after spending more than nine months in space.

They were originally supposed to be at the International Space Station for a little over a week, but their stay was extended after the Boeing Starliner capsule that they took in June experienced issues.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Instead, Wilmore and Williams are returning on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with fellow NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us