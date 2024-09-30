Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak live on economy, policy views

By Jeff Cox,CNBC

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following the September meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building on September 18, 2024 in Washington, DC. 
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 1:55 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak Monday to the National Association for Business Economists during the organization's annual conference in Nashville.

The central bank chair is delivering his assessment on the economy as well as his policy views.

Following the speech, Powell will speak in a moderated discussion with Ellen Zentner, global head of thematic and macro investing at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

The speech comes less than two weeks after the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee approved a half-percentage-point reduction in its key overnight borrowing rate, the first rate reduction in more than four years. Markets expect the Fed to follow up with additional cuts this year and in 2025 depending on the path of the economic data.

