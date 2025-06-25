Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell testify live before Senate banking panel

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sits to testify before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on “The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress,” on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 25, 2025.
Kevin Mohatt | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is back Wednesday on Capitol Hill, this time speaking to the Senate banking committee as part of his semiannual monetary policy testimony.

In his remarks Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee, the central bank leader asserted that the Fed is "well positioned to wait" on interest rate policy as it watches the impact that tariffs will have on inflation.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Should the duties present a longer-lasting impact on prices, Powell said the Fed would likely be more hesitant to reduce interest rates further. However, if the rise is a one-time move, then he'd be comfortable easing later in the year, though he did not specify a meeting for when the reduction might happen.

Powell further asserted that President Donald Trump's repeated demands for rate cuts were having no impact on Fed policy.

Read more:
Fed Chair Powell speaks on Capitol Hill this week with politics front and center
Fed holds key rate steady, still sees two more cuts this year
Here are the three reasons why tariffs have yet to drive inflation higher

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us