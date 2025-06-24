Money Report

Watch Fed Chair Powell testify live on interest rate policy before House committee

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on “The Federal Reserve’s Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report” on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 24, 2025.
Saul Loeb | Afp | Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers his semiannual monetary policy testimony to congressional leaders, starting Tuesday with an appearance before the House Financial Services Committee.

In prepared remarks, Powell noted the "solid" condition of the U.S. economy but said concerns linger over the impact President Donald Trump's tariffs will have on inflation.

"Policy changes continue to evolve, and their effects on the economy remain uncertain," he said. Powell added that he and his Federal Open Market Committee colleagues are "well positioned to wait to learn more about the likely course of the economy before considering any adjustments to our policy stance."

Trump and other administration officials have chastised the Fed for not cutting rates. Referring to Powell, Trump called on congressional leaders to work "this very dumb, hardheaded person, over" in a Truth Social post early Tuesday.

