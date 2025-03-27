Money Report

Watch incoming SEC chair Paul Atkins' Senate confirmation hearing

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC

CEO of Patomak Global Partners Paul Atkins takes part in a strategic and policy CEO discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Eisenhower Execution Office Building in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2017. 
Joshua Roberts | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 10:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump's nominee for chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will appear before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday morning for his confirmation hearing.

Trump tapped Paul Atkins, CEO of Patomak Global Partners and former SEC commissioner, in December. Commissioner Mark Uyeda is serving as acting chair until Atkins' confirmation.

"The current regulatory environment for our financial system inhibits investment and too often punishes success," Atkins said in prepared remarks. "Unclear, overly politicized, complicated, and burdensome regulations are stifling capital formation, while American investors are flooded with disclosures that do the opposite of helping them understand the true risks of an investment. It is time to reset priorities and return common sense to the SEC."

Atkins is also expected to discuss how the cryptocurrency industry is regulated as a "top priority of his chairmanship." He would succeed Gary Gensler, whose notorious regulation-by-enforcement approach to crypto antagonized the digital industry.

