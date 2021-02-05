Money Report

Watch Live: Biden Covid Response Team Holds Briefing After J&J Requests FDA OK for Vaccine

President Joe Biden's Covid-19 response team is holding a briefing Friday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has taken the lives of at least 455,875 Americans.

The briefing comes a day after Johnson & Johnson said it asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in the U.S. The FDA has scheduled a meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Feb. 26 to discuss the vaccine, which could be distributed across the U.S. as early as this month.

Federal and state officials are eagerly anticipating the authorization of J&J's vaccine. Unlike Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines, which require two doses given about three to four weeks apart, J&J's medication only requires one dose, easing logistics for health-care providers.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.

