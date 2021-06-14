Watch Live: Biden Holds Press Conference at NATO Summit

[The stream is slated to start at 12:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden is set to hold a press conference at NATO headquarters in Belgium during his first in-person summit with the military alliance since becoming commander in chief.

Biden's presser, set for 6:50 p.m. Brussels time, follows a series of meetings with heads of member nations, including Turkish President Recep Erdogan and the leaders of the Baltic states, according to the White House.

On Wednesday, Biden is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland.

The jam-packed European tour, Biden's first trip overseas as president, also included meetings with the wealthy Group of Seven nations, who gathered in the U.K. over the weekend.

The president made explicit his intention to repair America's relationships with key European allies, which in his view were frayed by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

"The lack of participation in the past and full engagement was noticed significantly, not only by the leaders of those countries but by the people in the G-7 countries," Biden said Sunday at a press conference in Cornwall.

"America is back in the business of leading the world alongside nations who share our most deeply held values," he said.

Earlier Monday, Biden also touched base with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, participated in a summit with the group of 30 European and North American states, and took a "family photo" with the other leaders, the White House schedule said.

