Watch Live: Biden Speaks About His Negative Covid Test and the Broader Pandemic Effort

President Joe Biden delivered remarks in the White House Rose Garden at 11:30 AM ET, after testing negative for Covid-19.

Biden also provided an update on the nationwide effort to expand access to Covid treatments like Paxlovid, which Biden himself was prescribed after testing positive last week.

Biden has experienced mild symptoms during his weeklong coronavirus infection, according to the White House physician.

President Joe Biden spoke in the the White House Rose Garden after testing negative for Covid-19 and ending the strict isolation measures he had been following since contracting the coronavirus last week.

Biden's symptoms "have been steadily improving, and are almost completely resolved," wrote White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor in a letter released by the White House on Wednesday.

Biden, 79, also discussed where the U.S. stands in its two-year battle against the virus.

On Wednesday morning the president tweeted a photo of his negative test along with the message, "Back to the Oval. Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support."